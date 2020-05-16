Public urged to ‘think carefully’ before visiting beauty spots over the weekend

People are being asked to “think carefully” before visiting national parks and beaches on the first weekend since coronavirus lockdown measures were partially eased in England. With the Met Office forecasting sunny conditions, members of the public are being urged to continue observing social-distancing rules and avoid potentially contributing to crowded public spaces. Since Wednesday, a slight relaxation of restrictions in England means people are no longer limited to one opportunity to exercise outdoors each day. They can also drive to beaches and countryside beauty spots in England, alone or with members of the same household, and can picnic, sunbathe and relax in public spaces But despite the new freedoms, police forces, tourist boards and park authorities across the country are urging caution.

People are encouraged to act responsibly and ensure they respect the two-metre social-distancing rule still in place. On Thursday Cleveland Police and North Yorkshire Police issued statements alongside the North York Moors National Park Authority asking the public to avoid large gatherings and use open spaces near their homes. The park authority is carrying out a phased reopening of some car parks and public toilets, but warned most facilities will be closed. Drivers are asked to “go elsewhere” if they arrive to find a lot of parked cars and people at a particular location.

Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker, of Cleveland Police, said: “As we move into a new phase of eased restrictions and many of us are now able to spend more time outdoors, personal responsibility is now key. “Please think carefully about where you are going and how you will be able to keep your distance from others.” Meanwhile, the South Downs National Park has asked people to help keep the local air cleaner by staying home as much as possible and keeping visits to the park car-free. On a similar note, the Peak District National Park said that despite national guidance changing, people could help give the area “crucial breathing space to recover by staying local”. It also warned that facilities such as toilets, visitor and information centres, cycle hire and hospitality businesses remain closed.

In a statement issued earlier this week, Richard Leafe, the Lake District National Park Authority’s chief executive, urge visitors “not to rush back” to the region to avoid putting pressure on the community and mountain rescue teams. The teams are anticipating an increase in call outs as lockdown regulations are eased and there is a potential surge in visitors to national parks. Earlier this week, Mike France, senior executive officer of Mountain Rescue England and Wales, said: “Just because the Government says you can go out, it doesn’t mean you should.” He encouraged people to make a gradual return to hiking, saying: “No matter how much exercise people have been taking at home, in their gardens or local to home during lockdown, most of them may not be as hill fit as they were three months ago.”

