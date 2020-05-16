What the papers say – May 16

The return to class leads many of the Saturday papers as the country appears divided on whether schools should restart in June. The Times reports that four primary school chains will follow government advice – and defy unions – to reopen at the start of June.

While The Daily Telegraph leads with comments from the children’s commissioner for England, who said ministers and teaching unions should “stop squabbling”.

The Guardian leads on the British Medical Association “throwing its weight” behind the teaching unions, saying the rate of coronavirus infection was too high for schools to be run safely.

The Financial Times also leads with the “face off” between teachers and Downing Street over the return to school, the i carries a poll saying parents are split on the move, and the Daily Mirror says the return is “in chaos”.

The Independent leads with the idea that restrictions prompted by the pandemic could be lifted at different times across the country.

The Sun reports on an unnamed Premier League footballer breaching coronavirus rules to fly to Paris for a party.

The Daily Mail carries an interview with the head of the NHS saying the number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals is falling.

The Daily Express says an estimated 15 million Britons will take to the roads this weekend as restrictions are eased.

And the Daily Star reports Jack P Shepherd may leave Coronation Street if he stops getting “juicy storylines”.