William and Kate praise ‘trailblazing’ volunteers at mental health service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will temporarily hand their Instagram account over to Shout. Credit: Kensington Palace/PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have praised volunteers at a mental health text support service for their “trailblazing” work over the past year. William and Kate spoke with the chief executive and five volunteers from the 24/7 crisis text service Shout85258 on Wednesday as it marked its first anniversary.

The free service was launched by the couple, along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in May 2019 following a £3 million investment from the Royal Foundation. To further promote the service, the couple have also agreed for a crisis volunteer from Shout to temporarily take over their official KensingtonRoyal Instagram account on Saturday. From 10am, Alexis Caught, 30, from east London, will post videos highlighting Shout’s work to William and Kate’s 11.8 million followers through Instagram stories.

Ahead of the takeover, William told volunteers via video call: “You guys are the trailblazers, you have been doing a fantastic job keeping Shout moving forward, so well done and thank you for all your hard work, we really appreciate it.” Shout’s 1,800 trained crisis volunteers have had more than 300,000 text conversations with people in need of mental health support since its launch. Of those, 65% of conversations were with people under the age of 25, the service said. Shout is now helping to provide support for frontline health and care workers who are battling the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

