Coronavirus crisis causing stress for pregnant women as pandemic disrupts maternity services

Huge uncertainty surrounding maternity services in the UK during the Covid-19 crisis is causing pregnant women increased stress and anxiety.

Reduced face-to-face services and staff shortages mean some NHS trusts aren't allowing home births - or partners on wards after babies are born.

Many home births and antenatal classes and some planned c-sections have been cancelled.

Rochelle Pembridge, who is expecting a boy, told ITV News: “There is more concern about the baby’s safety, it’s very up and down days trying to cope with everything and sort of control the worries.”

During the long lockdown, couples are having to go online for advice.