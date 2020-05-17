Fundraising appeal launched after baby dies from rare illness linked to Covid-19

Credit: PA

A family has launched a fundraising appeal following the death of an eight-month-old baby who died from a rare childhood illness that experts believe may be linked to Covid-19. Alexander Parsons, from Plymouth, died last month at Bristol Children’s Hospital after being diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, his family said. Alexander’s mother Kathryn Rowlands, 29, told the Sunday Mirror she wanted the Government to "listen to the advice of the scientists". “I can’t believe I carried him for longer than he was alive. I will never be whole again," she said. Kawasaki mainly affects children under the age of five, with symptoms including a high temperature, rashes, swelling and a toxic shock style response.

Medical experts believe up to 100 children in the UK have been affected from a condition similar to Kawasaki disease, which has been linked to coronavirus. Ms Rowlands said: “More parents will be in the same unimaginable position unless the Government starts to listen to the advice of scientists and stops gambling with people’s lives. “The doctors and nurses who fought to save Alex were incredible – but if they’d known more about the Covid-Kawasaki link, they possibly could have done more.” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said last month that experts are investigating the new syndrome in children “with great urgency” but has stressed it is rare. Research led by Imperial College London is looking at the characteristics of those who have been admitted to hospital, while information regarding the illness is being shared across the international community. Alexander had initially been admitted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth in the first week of April and diagnosed with the condition. When his health worsened, he was transferred to Bristol Children’s Hospital but passed away on April 25.

