Government urged to increase funding amid fears of coronavirus impact on children's services

The Government needs to invest money in children's services to stop families reaching crisis point after coronavirus, a group of leading charities have warned.

In a joint report by Barnardo's, the Children's Society, Action for Children, the NSPCC and the National Children's Bureau, the charities warned the pandemic will exacerbate existing problems in underfunded local authorities.

The charities said the Government must help local authorities invest in early intervention programmes as the demand for children's services is expected to rise significantly.

They said as available funding for children's services has fallen by £2.2 billion over the last decade, councils and local authorities in England had been unable to pay for early intervention service which help families before problems escalate.

They also warn that as councils are unable to intervene early due to budget issues, they are spending an increased proportion of their funding on children in crisis who require significant help, such as being taken into care.

The charities said many local authorities are unprepared for further demand on their services and may even miss some vulnerable children "hidden" by the lockdown.