Opposition MPs write to EU negotiator to seek Brexit talks extension

Europe’s chief Brexit negotiator has been told there is “significant opposition” to the UK Government’s refusal to consider extending the timetable for talks. Both the SNP leader at Westminster Ian Blackford and the acting Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey have signed a letter to Michel Barnier, supporting an extension to the transition period. Such a move would allow talks to place when “the efforts of national governments and the European Union will not be engaged solely with dealing with the dreadful Covid-19 epidemic”, they said.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford. Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA

With the UK having formally quit the European Union, talks are taking place between the UK and EU to determine key areas such as future trading relationships. But with the transition period due to expire at the end of this year, there are fears the UK may be forced into a no-deal scenario, if an agreement cannot be reached. The letter to Mr Barnier has also been signed by Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts, Green MP Caroline Lucas, Stephen Farry, MP from the Alliance Party, as well as fellow Northern Ireland MP Colum Eastwood of the Social Democratic and Labour Party. They contacted Mr Barnier to highlight the “significant opposition to the UK Government’s extreme position amongst the business community, the general public and elected representatives”. The opposition MPs noted the Scottish and Welsh governments both backed an extension of the transition period, along with “the majority of political parties in the Northern Ireland Executive”.

Sir Ed Davey , acting leader of the Liberal Democrats. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA