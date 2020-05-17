Spanish daily coronavirus deaths drop below 100 for the first time in two months

Spanish authorities announced on Sunday the country had recorded fewer than 100 daily coronavirus deaths for the first time since declaring a state of emergency to fight the virus two months ago.

Fernando Simon, head of health emergency coordination in Spain, confirmed 87 more people had died from the virus, the lowest daily death count since March 16.

He said the "weekend effect" - where lower numbers are usually recorded - was "harder to be observed" on the figures announced on Sunday.

But he did warn it was possible there could have been some delay in recording all virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

He said: "We need to assess it in coming days, but undoubtedly with these fluctuation of sporadic peaks that we have been observing, the evolution of deceased has been progressively decreasing and for the first time we are below one hundred and this is good news."

At the height of the outbreak Spain reported more than 900 deaths a day. The European nation of 47 million has so far confirmed 27,650 deaths and 277,719 infections from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death