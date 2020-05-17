UK coronavirus death toll rises to 34,636 as further 170 deaths confirmed

NHS England announced 90 new deaths of people, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,617.

Overall a total of 2,580,769 tests have been carried out, and 243,303 cases have been confirmed positive, not including the most recent Northern Ireland tests.

In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Sunday, 91,206 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 3,142 testing positive, but for technical reasons Northern Ireland cases were not included.

A further 170 people have died after testing positive in the UK, taking the total to 34,636, the Department of Health and Social Care have confirmed.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 889.

A total of 2,103 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by nine from 2,094 on Saturday, according to latest Scottish Government statistics.

In total, 14,537 have tested positive for the virus, up 90 from 14,447 the day before, figures published on Sunday showed.

There are 59 patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 in intensive care, the same number as on Saturday, with 46 of those having tested positive.

There are 1,308 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 108 from 1,416 on Saturday.

A further 12 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of deaths there to 1,203, health officials said.

The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has risen to 476 after three more deaths were reported by the Department of Health.