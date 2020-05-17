Fresh UK-US row flares over Harry Dunn case

A fresh diplomatic row has reportedly flared up between the UK and the US over Northamptonshire teenager Harry Dunn.

Washington officials were “furious” to learn UK police had put an international wanted notice out for Anne Sacoolas, the American woman charged over 19-year-old Harry’s death last year, the Mail on Sunday reports.

Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike collided with a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity after the crash and was able to return to her home country.