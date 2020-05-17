UK Weather: Mostly fine and turning much warmer in places

Monday:

Rain or showers in the north, though parts of Scotland may see a drier spell during the afternoon. Fine in the south and east. Warm for many, particularly the southeast.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Cloud and patchy rain in the north moving away to become widely dry, settled and increasingly warm. Turning more unsettled on Thursday as rain, possibly thundery, erratically spreads eastwards.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast.