6,000 jobs in limbo as Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge owner holds 'restructuring talks' with creditors

Bella Italia is one of the chains owned by CDG Credit: PA

The future of 6,000 workers is in doubt at Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge owner Casual Dining Group after it confirmed a notice of intent to appoint administrators had been filed at the High Court. The restaurant group, which also operates the Las Iguanas chain, said the move will give the firm 10 days breathing space to consider “all options” for restructuring. Earlier on Monday, the company confirmed that it is working with advisers from corporate finance firm AlixPartners over a potential restructuring programme aimed at putting the restaurant group on a sustainable footing. The group, like many businesses, has been hit hard by having to mothball premises during the coronavirus lockdown.

Cafe Rouge in Basil Street, London. Credit: Fiona Hanson/PA

A Casual Dining Group spokeswoman said: “As is widely acknowledged, this is an unprecedented situation for our industry and, like many other companies across the UK, the directors of Casual Dining Group are working closely with our advisers as we consider our next steps. “These notifications are a prudent measure in light of the company’s position and the wider situation. “These notifications will also protect the company from any threatened potential legal action from landlords while we review the detail of the Government advice, and formulate a plan for the company in these difficult times.” The announcement comes amid reports that troubled rival chain Carluccio’s is closing on a rescue deal which could save 900 jobs at the business. Restaurant chains have been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic after the Government-mandated lockdown forced them to shut their doors in March.

Carluccio’s Credit: Tim Goode/PA