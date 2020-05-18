Churches, beaches and restaurants in Italy open their doors as tough lockdown rules eased

Lockdown measures in Italy have eased. Credit: AP

The cornerstones of Italian life have opened their doors after three months of lockdown as the government's tough restrictions were cautiously lifted. Restaurants, bars, shops, church, museums, hairdressers and beaches reopened on Monday as life outside the home slowly returned to an altered normal in one of Europe’s hardest hit countries. Some churches welcomed worshippers to Mass as the second phase of the lockdown allowed the faithful to attend religious ceremonies.

Nuns wearing face masks at the Vatican. Credit: AP

But life is still some way from being normal; under the new regulations the congregation must respect social distancing rules and wear face masks and gloves. Priests must also wear gloves when giving communion, while the sign of peace - shaking hands with those in neighbouring pews - is forbidden. "It was quite emotional after three months in which we were obliged to stay far away from the Mass," parishioner Antonio Picano said.

Cyclists in Rome. Credit: AP