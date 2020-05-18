Almost four in ten English care homes have had coronavirus outbreaks, No 10 admits

Almost four in 10 care homes in England have had outbreaks of coronavirus, a spokesperson for the prime minister has said.

At least 5,889 care homes had reported a suspected outbreak of symptomatic or confirmed coronavirus, as of May 17, Number 10 confirmed.

The figure amounts to 38% of care homes in England, the spokesperson said.

In the last week, a further 343 care homes reported suspected cases.

Care home residents are among people described as "clinically vulnerable" to coronavirus, which means many are at risk of becoming critically ill if they catch the virus.

The figures come despite Transport Secretary Grant Shapps saying on Thursday that care homes were "specialists in infection control" and that the "vast majority" had made no reports of coronavirus.