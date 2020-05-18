Coronavirus lockdown could be eased in Scotland from end of month

2,105 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus Credit: PA

Coronavirus lockdown measures in Scotland could be eased within days of May 28, Nicola Sturgeon has announced. The First Minister said if progress against the outbreak continues, people might be able to meet up with someone from another household, visit garden centres and participate in some sports. Speaking at Monday's Scottish Government coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said 2,105 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus - an increase of two from the same point on Sunday.

A man is tested at a drive through testing facility for COVID-19 at Edinburgh Airport as Scotland. Credit: PA

The First Minister issued a note of caution over the death figures, however, saying although these can be registered at the weekend - registrations tend to be lower. Ms Sturgeon said a "route map" will be published on Thursday for the path out of lockdown in Scotland. She said the reproduction rate of the virus will be outlined, along with taking into account the findings of the weekly National Records of Scotland (NRS) report. If progress is made in reducing the spread of Covid-19, the First Minister said changes to lockdown restrictions could made after the next review date on May 28.

The First Minister added: "Within a few days of that, we will aim to allow, for example, more outdoor activity such as being able to sit in the park, meet up outdoors with someone from another household as long as you stay socially distant, some limited outdoor sporting activities like golf and fishing, the opening of garden centres and recycling facilities, and the resumption of some outdoor work." Boris Johnson outlined his roadmap out of lockdown in England earlier in the month, the measures were not adopted by the three devolved governments of the UK.

Ms Sturgeon said more information will also be given about when schools might reopen. She told the briefing: "Within two weeks, my hope is that we will be taking some concrete steps on the journey back to normality. "As I’ve said before, it won’t be normality as we knew it because the virus will not have gone away but it will be a journey to a better balance – I hope – than the one we have today. "As we take each step, we must make sure that the ground beneath us is as solid as possible. "That’s why sticking with the lockdown restrictions a bit longer to suppress the virus more is so important because that will mean we can start to take these steps with the confidence that we have alternative means of effectively keeping it under control."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned Scotland to expect a 'new normal'. Credit: PA

The First Minister said for the moment there is no change to the lockdown advice currently being circulated by the Scottish Government. She also announced an expansion in testing to anyone over the age of five with any of the symptoms. Key workers will still be prioritised for the tests, Ms Sturgeon confirmed. Meanwhile, referencing the recent change to include the loss of taste or smell in coronavirus symptoms, she said this should now be a reason for people to self-isolate.