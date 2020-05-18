Dame Barbara Hepworth’s St Ives studio given Grade II listed status

A former cinema and dance hall that later became an important studio of internationally renowned artist Dame Barbara Hepworth has been given listed status. Hepworth bought the Palais de Danse in St Ives, Cornwall, in 1961, to use as a studio and workshop. Now, on the 45th anniversary of her death, the studio has received a Grade II listing by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the recommendation of Historic England.

Hepworth carving in the Palais de Danse in 1961 Credit: Rosemary Mathews/Barbara Hepworth Museum/PA

There she worked on the prototypes for some of her most prestigious public commissions, including the famous Single Form for the UN building in New York. The property was originally built in the 18th century as a stone cottage, before being used as a navigation school. In 1910 it was converted into a cinema and in 1925 became a dance hall – known as the Palais de Danse. Hepworth had moved from London to Carbis Bay with her husband Ben Nicholson in 1939. With her growing reputation after the war, and demand for more work, she bought Trewyn studio in St Ives in 1949. This became her home until her death in 1975, and is now the Barbara Hepworth Museum. After she died on May 20 1975, the Palais de Danse remained in her family and the building was bequeathed to Tate in 2015. The Tate St Ives art gallery is currently managing the conservation of the building and its contents, with a view to safeguarding Hepworth’s legacy and its future.

Hepworth created the bronze Four-Square (Walk Through) in 1966 Credit: Barbara Hepworth Museum/PA