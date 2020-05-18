Donald Trump taking drug in case he gets coronavirus despite lack of proof it works

Donald Trump has said he is taking an anti-malarial drug to lessen symptoms should he get coronavirus, even though the drug is unproven for fighting Covid-19.

The president told reporters he has been taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement daily "for about a week and a half now".

Mr Trump spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure for Covid-19 against the advice of many of his administration's top medical professionals.

The drug has the potential to cause significant side effects in some patients and has not been shown to combat coronavirus.

Mr Trump said his doctor did not recommend the drug to him but he requested it from the White House physician.

"I started taking it, because I think it's good," he said.

"I've heard a lot of good stories."

He dismissed reports of side effects, saying: "All I can tell you is, so far I seem to be OK."

Mr Trump has repeatedly pushed the anti-malarial with or without the antibiotic azithromycin, but no large, rigorous studies have found them safe or effective for preventing or treating Covid-19.

They can cause heart rhythm problems and other side effects.

The US's Food and Drug Administration has warned against the drug combo and said hydroxychloroquine should only be used for coronavirus in formal studies.

Two large observational studies, each involving around 1,400 patients in New York, recently found no benefit from hydroxychloroquine.

Two new ones published on Thursday in the medical journal BMJ reached the same conclusion.