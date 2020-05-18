- ITV Report
UK coronavirus death toll rises to 34,796 as further 160 deaths reported
A further 160 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK death toll to 34, 796.
The latest figures from the Department of Health and Social Care are small day-on-day increase from the 170 deaths reported at the same point yesterday.
Of the latest reported UK deaths, 122 occurred in hospitals in England, bringing the total death toll there to 24,739.
Announcing the latest figures, NHS England said the Covid patient notification system did not operate for a period of time on May 16. It said this may have had an impact on the number of deaths reported on Monday, which is lower than would be expected.
Of the 122 new deaths reported on Monday:
- 27 occurred on May 17
- 59 occurred on May 16
- 29 occurred on May 15
- Six occurred on May 14
- One occurred on May 13
The delay in reporting new virus-related deaths is due to the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed, and for data from the tests to be validated.
A total of 2,105 patients have now died in Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19, an increase from two at the same point on Sunday.
Speaking at the latest Scottish Government coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there are 1,427 patients in hospital with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.
Of these, 63 are in intensive care.
Ms Sturgeon issued a note of caution over the death figures, however, saying although deaths can be registered at the weekend - registrations tend to be lower.
In Wales, the death toll rose by four to 1207.
While a further six deaths were reported in Northern Ireland bringing the total number there to 482.
