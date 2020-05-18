Ford resumes production at British factories after coronavirus shutdown

Car giant Ford has announced it is restarting production in the UK after being mothballed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Work resumes from today at the company’s engine plants in Dagenham, Essex and Bridgend in South Wales.

Together with Valencia Engine Plant in Spain, which restarted production earlier this month, the resumption of production in the UK means that all of Ford’s European manufacturing facilities are back at work.

A limited number of employees had continued to work on company sites in the UK over recent weeks to ensure the ongoing provision of critical services.

“As we return to work at our two engine plants in the UK, our key priority is the implementation of Ford’s global standards on social distancing and strengthened health and safety protocols to safeguard the well-being of our workforce,” said Graham Hoare, chairman of Ford of Britain.

Fellow car marques Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin are also kickstarting production in the UK.