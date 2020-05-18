Ford warns car production will leave UK without 'scrappage scheme or something similar'

Production at Ford had been mothballed for almost two months. Credit: PA

The Ford factories at Dagenham and Bridgend have reopened. Workers have unfurloughed and production lines re-started. Both engine plants have been mothballed since March 23 so Monday morning represents the first steps back towards business as usual. The Ford staff we spoke to at Dagenham told us were hesitant about returning but sounded relieved to be back. ”We have taken every opportunity to keep our people safe,” insisted the Managing Director of Ford of Britain, Andy Barratt. “We invested in machinery to make our own PPE, so we are not taking demand elsewhere, we are taking temperatures before people come in, there’s a self-assessment on health, we have a global standard in every location and we are adhering to that."

Ford wants the government to do something to stimulate demand, says Joel Hills, otherwise there will not be the levels of demand for new cars that the UK saw before the coronavirus crisis

Production at Dagenham is running at around three-quarters of the level it did before the plant closed. Bridgend is almost back to full capacity, although the factory there is still scheduled to shut for good in September. But Andy Barratt insists that Ford will not be able to return sustainably to pre-crisis levels of production unless its showroom network is able to reopen, and unless the government does something to stimulate demand for new cars.