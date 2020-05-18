Everyone aged over five with coronavirus symptoms now eligible for Covid-19 test, Matt Hancock says

Everyone over the age of five in the UK is now eligible for a coronavirus test if they are experiencing symptoms, Matt Hancock has said.

The health secretary said eligibility had been extended so anyone with symptoms can book a test online, thanks to the UK's "small" diagnostic industry being "scaled" at "breathtaking pace into a global champion".

Pointing to a newly recognised coronavirus symptom, Mr Hancock said anyone experiencing a loss or change in their sense of smell, even without any other coronavirus symptom, should self-isolate for seven days.

He said 100,678 tests were carried out on Sunday, with the government now working "towards our new goal of total capacity of 250,00 tests a day".

Tests can be booked online - those without internet access in England and Wales can call 119, while people in Scotland or Northern Ireland should call 0300 303 2713.

The health secretary warned the testing system will "continue to prioritise access to tests for NHS and social care patients residents".

Mr Hancock with test capacity increasing "every day", the UK now had all the "elements we need to roll out our national test and trace service".

The other elements, he said, are the NHS contact tracing app and an army of contact tracers who will work together to track coronavirus wherever it goes in the country.

He said more than 21,000 contact tracers have been recruited in England to help manually trace the contacts of anyone who has had a positive Covid-19 test.