Invest in children’s services to prevent post-coronavirus crisis, charities warn

The Government needs to invest money in children’s services to stop families reaching crisis point after coronavirus, a group of leading charities have warned. In a joint report by Barnardo’s, the Children’s Society, Action for Children, the NSPCC and the National Children’s Bureau, the charities warned the pandemic will exacerbate existing problems in underfunded local authorities. The charities said the Government must help local authorities invest in early intervention programmes as the demand for children’s services is expected to rise significantly. They said as available funding for children’s services has fallen by £2.2 billion over the last decade, councils and local authorities in England had been unable to pay for early intervention service which help families before problems escalate.

They also warn that as councils are unable to intervene early due to budget issues, they are spending an increased proportion of their funding on children in crisis who require significant help, such as being taken into care. The charities said many local authorities are unprepared for further demand on their services and may even miss some vulnerable children “hidden” by the lockdown. Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan said: “We have long warned about the ‘perfect storm’ facing children’s social care, and the gap between demand and resource will widen further as a result of coronavirus. “Even before the lockdown children were facing growing challenges, from knife crime and gangs, to cyberbullying and online grooming. “Now there is a new wave of ‘hidden’ children, falling into poverty, experiencing domestic abuse and tipping the existing crisis in mental health into catastrophe. “The overstretched system cannot cope, and the Government must step in to fund vital early intervention services, so families get the help they need before reaching crisis point.” Early intervention services include children’s centres, youth workers and home-school liaisons, as well as preventative substance misuse and teenage pregnancy services. Late intervention services primarily deal with children with a higher level of need, including youth justice and offending teams, provision for children in care in addition to safeguarding and child protection work.

