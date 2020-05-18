Japan’s economic growth drops amid pandemic

Japan’s economic growth plunged into recession in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic diminished production, exports and spending.

The Cabinet Office reported on Monday a drop of 3.4% annual pace in seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, or GDP, the total value of a nation’s goods and services, for the January-March period, compared to the previous quarter.

The annual pace gives what the rate would be when continued for a year. For just the quarter, the drop was 0.9%.

Exports dived 21.8%. Private residential investments slipped nearly 17%, and household consumption edged down 3.1%.

Analysts say things are expected to get worse, as the world’s third-largest economy undergoes its biggest challenge since World War Two.

Japan is in a technical recession, defined as two quarters straight of contraction, as its economy contracted 1.9% in October-December.

It remained flat July-September, and eked out 0.5% growth for April-June, according to the latest numbers.

Japan is extremely susceptible to the economic damage from the ongoing outbreak.