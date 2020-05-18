MPs to consider repealing EU freedom of movement rules in the UK

Ministers will launch a fresh attempt to repeal EU freedom of movement rules in the UK as flagship immigration legislation appears before MPs. The Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill is part of the move towards the Government’s new points-based immigration system, to be introduced from 2021, although it does not set out the details on this. These will be fleshed out in the immigration rules, which will explain the future system for EU and non-EU nationals who move to the UK after the Brexit transition period ends on December 2020.

Home Secretary Priti Patel Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The Bill will be debated at second reading on Monday and then make its way through the parliamentary process. It was previously introduced in the Commons in December 2018 but stalled weeks later as then prime minister Theresa May’s minority administration lacked the numbers to win key Brexit-linked votes. Prime Minister Boris Johnson brings it back with an 80-seat majority but amid pressure for the immigration rules to support those dubbed “key workers” during the coronavirus pandemic. A YouGov poll, for the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI), suggested 54% of Britons would support loosening immigration restrictions for workers who were defined as essential during the crisis. The Government’s list of critical workers includes people in the food production and processing industry, such as delivery drivers, those working in waste disposal and more. In February the Government announced proposals for the new system, with points awarded for specific requirements such as being able to speak English to a certain level, having a job offer from an approved employer and meeting a salary threshold of £25,600. Other points could be awarded for certain qualifications and if there is a shortage in a particular occupation. A visa allowing doctors, nurses and health professionals from overseas to work in the NHS was introduced in March.

An extract from the first page of the Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill Credit: PA