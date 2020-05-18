No plans to exempt care workers from £400 NHS surcharge, Dominic Raab confirms

There are "no current plans" to exempt care workers from the £400 NHS surcharge which is compulsory for the majority of foreign workers in the UK, Dominic Raab has said.

Under current immigration rules, most people wanting to work in the UK must pay £400 per year - which entitles them to use the NHS - as part of their visa application.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Home Office exempt NHS workers from paying the charge for one year if their visas were due to expire before October - it also said such workers would not need to apply for a new visa for a year.