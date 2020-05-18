Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary slams government’s 'idiotic' quarantine plans

Coronavirus mitigation plans to impose a 14-day quarantine on international travellers arriving in the UK are “idiotic” and “unimplementable”, the chief executive of airline Ryanair has said.

Michael O’Leary claimed the proposals have “no medical or scientific basis”, and instead said face masks would “eliminate” the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Ryanair announced last week that it will operate nearly 1,000 flights per day from July 1 subject to European countries lifting flight restrictions and “effective public health measures” being put in place at airports.

Ministers have said international travellers will be asked to quarantine for 14 days when they enter the UK, either in accommodation of their choice or provided by the Government if there are no other options. An implementation date has not yet been announced.