Stilton cheesemakers warn they risk going bust as sales plunge 30%

The UK’s only trademarked cheese risks disappearing with restaurants closed and British shoppers opting for foreign produce instead, an industry body has warned.

The Stilton Cheese Makers Association (SCMA), which represents the UK’s Stilton producers, said sales have plunged 30% since Britain went into lockdown and export markets closed.

It has a protected designation of origin status, meaning it can only be labelled Stilton if produced in Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, with some dairy farms in the area stretching back five generations.

Robin Skailes, chairman of the SCMA and director of Cropwell Bishop Creamery, said: “Like many British food producers, Stilton sales have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.