Strict Premier League training protocol may be enforced for 12 months

The Premier League has been told it is possible players will have to operate under a restrictive training regime for up to a year.

The warning comes from the league’s chief medical advisor, Mark Gillett, who sits on the government’s all sport medical group.

“They made it very clear that the public health situation is not going to change over the next six to 12 months so we’re going to be looking to make the same cultural changes at training grounds into footballers behaviours, whether we have this conversation now or any point this year," Mr Gillett said.

"So, it is important that people understand that.”

The prospect may come as a shock to players who have only just agreed to returning to non-contact, socially distanced training in small groups.

On Tuesday the league will receive results from its first batch of Covid-19 tests. If any come back positive, they will only reveal the number of players and number of clubs affected. Those players and their families will be told to isolate for seven days.