Thousands of small firms flock to eBay after stores shuttered

Tens of thousands of small firms have flocked to eBay to sell their products, after stores were shuttered in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK arm of the online marketplace business said it has seen a surge in customers and sellers over the past two months, as a vast proportion of retail has had to shift online.

EBay’s UK boss said it has seen sales of jacuzzis and homebrew kits soar, as shoppers became accustomed to spending more time at home.

Rob Hattrell, eBay’s vice president UK, told the PA news agency that he expects customer demand to remain high, even as the current lockdown restrictions unwind.

“Customers have had to move online to buy the products they need, but this has largely accelerated the shift we were already seeing”, he said.

“The sort of things people have been buying have reflected the way people’s lives have changed since lockdown, with stuff needed for home offices and home fitness equipment selling fast.”