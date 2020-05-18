UK hotter than California as temperature rises to 24°C with warmer weather on the way

In several locations across the South East, temperatures reached 24.2°C. Credit: PA

Parts of the UK were hotter than California on Monday, ahead of what could be the hottest day of the year so far later this week. In several locations across the south east, the mercury was recorded at 24.2°C in the afternoon - while the country continues to adhere to social distancing measures during the coronavirus crisis. The temperature is expected to rise as high as 25°C on Tuesday and 27°C on Wednesday - which would surpass the 26.6°C recorded in Treknow, Cornwall, on Good Friday. The UK was warmer on Monday than some leading tourist hotspots including Ibiza and Malibu.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland temperature rose to highs of 18°C, while Wales hit 18.8°C. Northern England reached 22°C by mid-afternoon. The hot weather prompted early-morning swimmers to take a dip in Britain's oldest swimming club at the Serpentine in Hyde Park, west London, on Monday morning. It follows the partial easing of coronavirus lockdown measures in England.

A swimmer takes an early morning swim at the Serpentine Lido in Hyde Park, London. Credit: PA

The boss of London’s Olympic Park, Mark Camley, said the capital's open spaces are likely to see "increasing numbers of people" as the weather remains warm and dry. There will be a "north-south divide" on Tuesday morning, according to Met Office forecaster Alex Burkill - with parts of Scotland set to see light rain and drizzle. But by the afternoon it will be warm and bright for large swathes of the UK.

A person exercises as others relax in the sun in St James' Park, London. Credit: PA