What has happened to cruise ship staff stuck during coronavirus lockdown?

With coronavirus lockdown measures in place around the world, cruise ships have been stuck off coastlines unable to sail - their staff still on board.

One cruise ship worker, Cassandra Snowden has told ITV News she is worried for the mental health of employees living through the pandemic on board cruise ships.

Ms Snowden spent several weeks stuck on board the ship she works on.

"As time went on, my mental health deteriorated," she said.

"You can't help but think irrationally."