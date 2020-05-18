What the papers say – May 18

The front pages are led by the easing of lockdown measures and the search for a coronavirus vaccine. Metro welcomes the country “Getting back on tracks” as rail services begin to be restored and workers return to their jobs.

Union leaders have hit out at the Prime Minister, alleging in the i that he has misled the public over workplace safety measures.

The Government’s “race” for 30 million people to get a Covid-19 vaccine by autumn is covered by the Daily Express, while the Daily Mail says “Half of Britons could get jab in months”.

The Guardian says ministers have been criticised over an apparent pause in recruitments for those applying to be virus contact tracers for the NHS.

Tory MPs want Boris Johnson to “rethink his harsh new immigration rules” due to demand for EU migrants to work on the pandemic frontline, The Independent says.

The Sun reports that Chelsea’s England striker Callum Hudson-Odoi has been arrested for breaching lockdown measures “with a model he met online”.

The Daily Mirror focuses on schools by asking a senior Cabinet minister “Are our kids safe or not, Mr Gove?”, while The Daily Telegraph reports a study has shown the risk of Covid-19 spreading in schools is “extremely low”.

Lorry drivers will make up the bulk of exemptions to plans to impose a 14-day quarantine on international travellers regardless of mode of travel, according to The Times.

US Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell warns in the Financial Times that his country’s economic recovery “could take until the end of 2021”.

And the Daily Star declares “At last! Harry pays up”, reporting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun repaying the funds used to renovate Frogmore Cottage.