Why didn't the government protect us earlier from coronavirus?

It is too easy to become obsessive in whole or partial lockdown.

And my obsession for weeks now is why ministers and Whitehall failed to learn the big lesson of the 2007/8 banking crisis - namely that high impact, low probability risks wreak maximum damage, and if they have the potential to destroy your way of life, money and resource should be no object in warding them off.

To start on a more positive note, Boris Johnson seems belatedly to have found the appropriate gauge of risk versus reward - because although the PM on Sunday conceded that a vaccine may never come to "fruition", he has nonetheless committed £93 million of our money to helping AstraZeneca create a vaccine manufacturing plant that could make 30 million doses as soon as this September.

In normal circumstances, it would be the height of public-spending folly to commit £93 million on a venture knowing that there is a high probability it will be a white elephant.

But if you compare the £93 million with the hundreds of billions of income and tax revenues being wiped out by the epidemic, or the £150 billion-odd being spent by government on supporting jobs and livelihoods, £93 million looks almost like a conservative investment.

One of those involved in the vaccine project put it like this to me: "We will have a first sense [of whether the vaccine works] by the end of our Phase I/II early June, especially as it relates to safety.

"But efficacy will only be proven (or not) by the end of August.

"We are manufacturing 'at risk', ie assuming the vaccine will be successful.

"This is the only way to be ready to supply by the end of September if the efficacy is confirmed at the end of August.

"We are completely changing the traditional development process where you wait to see efficacy and safety before manufacturing.

"So it is not without risk.

"But each dose of vaccine will cost the same as a cup of coffee.

"The financial risk for government is minimal compared with the economic disaster we are experiencing".

The point is that because we are living and breathing the worst economic contraction for 300 years, it is completely reasonable to contemplate writing off hundreds of millions of pounds on the pursuit of a vaccine.

There is however a multi-billion pound begged question - which is why the government did not spend more and much earlier on protecting us against this catastrophe.

Now please don't shout "20 20 hindsight" at me.

Johnson and the senior civil service were acutely aware of the risk of a health and economic disaster weeks before the first death and a month-and-a-half before they took evasive action.

To repeat what I've already shared with you, on February 11 ministers knew that Covid-19 had the potential to be a health and economic catastrophe worse than anything we'd experienced for a century.

I was an eye witness in the sense that a senior member of the government briefed me that: