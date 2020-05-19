More than 44,000 coronavirus-related deaths in UK

More than 44,000 people in the UK have died from coronavirus-related deaths. Credit: PA

There have been more than 44,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the UK, the latest figures reveal. Of these, 9,980 Covid-19-related deaths took place in care homes in England and Wales, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said. In the week ending May 8, 42.4% of all deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales happened in care homes. However, the number of deaths in total in the care sector was down on the pervious week for the second week running. Care home deaths fell to 1,666 in the week ending May 8, from 2,423 deaths in the previous seven days – a decrease of 31%, the ONS said.

There have been almost 10,000 Covid-19-related care home deaths across England and Wales. Credit: PA

The figures put out by the ONS are around one-third higher than those announced by the government. This is because the ONS figures include all mentions of Covid-19 on a death certificate, including suspected coronavirus, and are based on the date that deaths occurred. Meanwhile, the Department of Health figures are based on when deaths were reported, and are for deaths where a person has tested positive for Covid-19. As of 5pm on Sunday, 34,796 people in the UK had died after testing positive for Covid-19, according to the Department of Health. Of the 44,000 coronavirus-related deaths across the UK, ONS figures show that 39,071 occurred in England and Wales up to May 8. The latest figures from the National Records of Scotland, published last week, showed 3,213 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to May 10. And the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, also published last week, showed 599 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Northern Ireland up to May 13. Together these figures mean that so far 42,883 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases. A further 1,211 hospital patients in England who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between May 9 and May 17, according to figures published on Monday by NHS England – which, together with the total figure of 42,883 registered deaths, indicates the overall death toll for the UK is now just over 44,000.

Overall deaths, not just coronavirus-related ones, are higher than normal. Credit: PA

Tuesday’s figures from the OBNS also show that 121,002 deaths were registered in England and Wales between March 21 and May 8, 2020. This was 49,575 more deaths than the average for this period in the previous five years, however, Covid-19 was only responsible for 37,187 of these excess deaths, or 75%. Meanwhile, the National Records of Scotland found there were 4,082 excess deaths in Scotland between March 23 and May 10, while the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency put the figure for Northern Ireland at 733 excess deaths between March 21 and May 8. Together, this means the total number of excess deaths in the UK across this period is 54,390. The ONS said it is continuing to investigate the number of non-Covid-19-related deaths and will publish detailed analysis on this in the future.