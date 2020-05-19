BBC launches experimental tool to watch programmes together in lockdown

The BBC has launched a new feature which will allow small groups of friends and family to watch programmes together, even while apart during lockdown.

A new experimental feature from BBC Research & Development (BBC R&D) will enable a host to play, pause and rewind a chosen show for everyone watching at the same time.

The new tool, known as BBC Together, has been made available on Taster, the broadcaster’s website for experimental tools.

Users will be able to paste a link to a programme from BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds or any Bitesize, News or Sport content they are looking to play into the tool, which will then generate a link for the host to share with others.