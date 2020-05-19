Boris Johnson to discuss coronavirus vaccine efforts with Bill and Melinda Gates

Boris Johnson is set to discuss the international response to coronavirus and efforts to find a vaccine with billionaires Bill and Melinda Gates.

The chat between Mr Johnson and one of the world's richest couples comes ahead of of the Global Vaccine Summit, which is being hosted by the UK on June 4.

The summit hopes to raise at least £6bn for a vaccine after £6.5bn was raised in a global funding drive co-hosted by Boris Johnson in early May.

The UK and The Gates Foundation - the couple's philanthropic organisation - are among the world's biggest contributors to international attempts to find a vaccine for Covid-19.