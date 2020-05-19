Britain needs a new army of food pickers, says Prince Charles

Prince Charles has called for a Second World War-style army of workers to prevent Britain’s crops going to waste because of a lack of people willing to pick them.

The Prince – himself a keen gardener and a big supporter of rural communities – says the coronavirus crisis has taught us all that food is “precious and valued” and that it should not “be taken for granted”.

He said: “If we are to harvest British fruit and vegetables this year, we need an army of people to help.”

The UK’s agricultural sector is concerned that tonnes of the country’s fruit and vegetable crops could be left rotting in the fields unless more people come forward to find work.

Migrant labour is hugely restricted this year because of the travel restrictions imposed around the world to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Prince of Wales released a video message, filmed from the gardens of his home at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate in Scotland, where he is staying with Camilla during the lockdown.