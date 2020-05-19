'Desperate' care homes plea with council for 'immediate financial support' after struggling to get government cash

Care homes in Sheffield have written to their council saying they are "in desperate need of immediate financial support", ITV News has learned.

Palms Row Healthcare, which owns three homes in Sheffield, complains that the local authority has only offered a 5% increase in funding to deal with the costs of Covid-19.

So far the government has promised a total of £3.2bn in additional funding for councils, with a further £600m earmarked specifically for infection control in care homes.

But despite the Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick asking councils to increase funding of homes by up to 10%, ITV News reported recently how many homes are yet to receive any of the money.