Charles records video message in support of Pick For Britain campaign

The Prince of Wales has called on “pickers who are stickers” to join a national effort to help farmers with the “unglamorous” job of harvesting fruit and vegetables.

Charles backed the Government’s initiative to bring UK workers and farmers together to ensure crops are not left to rot in the ground during the coronavirus outbreak.

He likened the “vital” project to the Women’s Land Army, which helped boost Britain’s food production during the Second World War.

The prince, who runs an organic farm at his home in Gloucestershire, says in the video: “Food does not happen by magic, it all begins with our remarkable farmers and growers.

“If the last few weeks have proved anything, it is that food is precious and valued, and it cannot be taken for granted.

“This is why that great movement of the Second World War – the Land Army – is being rediscovered in the newly created ‘Pick For Britain’ campaign.