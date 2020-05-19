Coronavirus: Chancellor warns of 'severe recession the likes of which we have not seen'

The UK is "likely to face a severe recession the likes of which we have not seen" due to the coronavirus lockdown, the chancellor has warned.

Rishi Sunak, giving evidence to the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee, said "lockdown is having a very significant impact on our economy", despite the "unprecedented mitigating actions" imposed to protect the economy.

Several measures have been introduced to shield public services, jobs and firms from impacts of lockdown, such as the furlough scheme, but the chancellor said he "certainly won't be able to protect every job and every business".

"We’re already seeing that in the data, and no doubt there will be more hardship to come."

Even as the sections of society are released from lockdown, Mr Sunak warned it is "not obvious that there will be an immediate bounce back" from the economy.