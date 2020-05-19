UK coronavirus death toll passes 35,000 mark as further 545 people die

A further 545 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the Department of Health and Social Care's total figure to 35,341.

The Government once again failed to reach their 100,000 daily target for testing, only carrying out 89,784 on Monday.

The number of deaths announced on Tuesday is up on those confirmed on Monday, which stood at 160.

The Department of Health and Social Care figures differ from those collated by the Office of National Statistics who said on Tuesday that there have been more than 44,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the UK,

NHS England has announced 174 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,913.

Of the 174 new deaths announced on Tuesday: