Employment drops sharply in April despite government support to protect jobs

Employment dropped in April. Credit: PA

The “headline” rate of unemployment in the UK inched up to 3.9% between January and the end of March. This seems remarkable, given the huge collapse in economic activity that we know occurred after the lockdown began on March 23, but that number does not capture the full force of the impact of Covid-19 on the labour market. The Office for National Statistics' (ONS) data shows that in the week before the lockdown began and the week afterwards there was no major change in the level of either employment or unemployment but the number of hours worked dropped by 25%.

Credit: ONS

These numbers underline what already seemed clear: that the government’s Job Retention Scheme has been extremely effective at persuading companies to hold onto their staff even in the teeth of a severe downturn. More than seven million jobs have been furloughed so far and 1.1 million people have accessed help under the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme but the more timely ONS data for April published suggests that a sharp rise in unemployment is underway, nonetheless. The number of people in paid employment in April stood at 28.6 million - a fall of 457,000 on the previous month. These numbers are based on tax records.

Credit: ONS

They capture the number of employees on company payrolls and paying PAYE, they do not include the self-employed. The ONS says they are based on “early estimates” and are subject to revision, but they are a reliable source of information and can be taken as a pretty faithful record of what happened.

Credit: ONS

The number of people claiming benefits also surged in April to 2.1 million, although we already knew this and it is still not clear how many of these were out of work as opposed to seeking compensation for lost income or hours. The number of vacancies in the economy also shrank significantly, falling from 755,000 in March to 351,000 in April. That’s a record monthly fall and larger than the decline during the last recession.

Credit: ONS