George Eustice leads government's daily coronavirus press conference

Mr Sunak, giving evidence to the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee, said "lockdown is having a very significant impact on our economy", despite the "unprecedented mitigating actions" imposed to protect the economy.

The latest update from the government follows a warning from Chancellor Rishi Sunak that the UK will "likely face a severe recession the likes of which we have not seen".

He is speaking alongside Angela Mclean, chief scientific adviser to the Ministry of Defence.

He said even as the sections of society are released from lockdown, it is "not obvious that there will be an immediate bounce back" from the economy.

Earlier ministers were accused of being "too slow" to protect care homes from coronavirus, after figures from the ONS showed the UK's death toll had exceeded 44,000.

It is not clear exactly what Mr Eustice will give an update on, however he earlier told the Commons he is hopeful pubs will able to reopen in July.

He's likely to be quizzed on the issue by journalists at the press conference.