Manchester City appeal against two-year Uefa ban

Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competitions will be heard between June 8-10.

The Premier League champions were found to have breached financial fair play rules by Uefa's club financial control body in February.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport, which will hear the appeal, listed the case on its website.

The adjudicatory chamber of the CFCB found City had committed “serious breaches” of Uefa’s FFP and club licensing regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to Uefa between 2012 and 2016.

It said the club also “failed to co-operate” with the CFCB’s investigatory chamber.

City immediately indicated their intention to appeal against the sanction.

City said the investigation had been “flawed” and “prejudicial”.

The club were also fined 30 million euros – which currently equates to £26.8m.

FFP was introduced by UEFA at the start of the 2011-12 season as an attempt to prevent clubs falling into serious financial difficulty by overspending.

All clubs competing in UEFA competitions are expected to operate within their means and meet break-even targets, while dealings have to be transparent.