Relief for Premier League as first batch of testing reveals small number of positives

The Premier League is breathing a sigh of relative relief as it treads carefully along the mine laden path that leads towards a restart of the football season.

Its first batch of Covid-19 tests did not throw up a number that would have meant a major rethink and a dip in confidence about the efficacy of ‘Project Restart’.

A total of 748 players and staff at 19 of the 20 clubs were tested and six, from three clubs, came back positive. Those six will now have to isolate for seven days but training at each club will continue as planned. Medical confidentiality prevents the league from naming the individuals or the clubs concerned.

The next set of results are due on Saturday after a second round of samples are collected towards the end of the week. Under the current protocol players will be tested twice every seven days although that may be revised if the government’s medical advice changes.