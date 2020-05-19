Royal incomes will be hit hard by coronavirus, Palace staff warned

Royal finances are facing a bit hit, staff have been warned. Credit: PA

Staff working for the Queen have been warned of a huge financial hit to the Palace’s revenues because of coronavirus. The impact is being felt across the Royal Households as palaces are closed to the public and income from tourism dries up. The Lord Chamberlain, Earl Peel, who is the Head of the Household, has written to staff with his concerns for the financial impact of the pandemic. The Palace says the Royal Household is “no exception” when it comes to the financial impact which is likely to hit the entire country. Buckingham Palace has already announced that it will not open its State Rooms to the public this year, as it has done every year since 1993, when the Queen relocates to Balmoral for the summer holiday. The tour of the 19 State Rooms which are used for ceremonial and state occasions costs £26.50 per visitor. The Royal Collection Trust that operates the public visits has also has been forced to close Windsor Castle, the Royal Mews, Clarence House, and the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh. They are all closed until further notice.

The royal budget could lose millions of pounds in revenue. Credit: PA

Last year, 3.2 million visitors to the various palaces and residences raised more than £72 million for the Trust – which manages and maintains the Royal Collection, one of the most important art collections in the world – and does not take any public funding. A Palace spokesperson said: “The whole country is very likely to be impacted financially by Coronavirus and the Royal Household is no exception. "However, the time to address this issue will be when the full impact of all the implications of the current situation is clearer." In a memo to staff, see by the Sun newspaper, Earl Peel wrote: “The crisis has already tested our resilience, adaptability and preparedness in many ways and at all levels across the organisation. "It has also had a significant impact on the activities of the whole Royal Household. “Although the UK appears to be over the peak of infections, it remains unclear when measures such as social distancing will come to an end. “We must therefore assume it could still be many weeks, if not months, before we are able to return to business as usual. “There are undoubtedly very difficult times ahead and we realise many of you will be concerned.” Royal sources do not deny the existence of the Lord Chamberlain’s memo, which appeared on the Royal Household’s intranet page, and nor do they take issue with the words that have been reported. The Sun suggested a cut in revenues of around £18 million, which could result in job losses or pay freezes but the Palace would not be drawn on those claims.

Land around the Savoy Hotel is part of the royal property investments. Credit: PA