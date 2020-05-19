Welsh science advice says coronavirus decays 'very quickly' outside

Scientific advice to the Welsh Government suggests that coronavirus “is very likely to decay very quickly (a few minutes) in air and on surfaces when exposed to sunlight”

The Welsh Government’s Technical Advisory Cell (TAC) say they have evidence that “decay rates on surfaces increases with higher temperature and humidity”.

Importantly, for those heading outside, they confirm what many people would assume that “outdoor environments are highly likely to be a lower risk for transmission”.

The publication of this advice is likely to increase pressure on the Welsh Government to ease restriction of movements for the public.

Worryingly, indoors the TAC say “the virus is likely to be stable for long periods of time on indoor surfaces and in air”.

The full advice can be found here.