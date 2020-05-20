Covid-19 death toll in UK increases by 363 bringing total to 35,704

The death toll in the UK has risen by a further 363. Credit: PA

A further 363 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in the UK. In total 35,704 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday.

NHS England announced 166 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,080. Of the 166 new deaths announced on Wednesday, 31 occurred on May 19, 63 on May 18, while 17 Covid-positive patients died on on May 17. The figures also show 48 of the new deaths took place between May 4 and May 16, five deaths occurred in April and the remaining two deaths took place in March, with the earliest death on March 24.

Care homes continue to be the source of the majority of deaths. Credit: PA

In Scotland, a total of 2,184 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 50 from 2,134 on Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced. The number represents a fall in the number of deaths of Covid-19 in the nation for a third consecutive week. The figures are lower than the 3,546 deaths given earlier by the National Records of Scotland as they do not include suspected and probable coronavirus infections. More than half of all registered deaths involving Covid-19 in week 20 occurred in care homes, 55% compared to 57% in week 19, the NRS records showed. Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister said 14,751 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 96 from 14,655 the day before. Public Health Wales said a further 14 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,238.

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK has passed 44,500. Credit: PA