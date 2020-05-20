Firefighters tackle blaze at block of flats in south-east London

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a block of flats in south-east London.

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the tower block in Deptford on Wednesday evening.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 12 fire engines and around 80 firefighters had been called to the scene on Childers Street.

Half of a flat on the top floor of a six-storey block and half of the roof are alight.

Station Commander Emma Carr, who is at the scene, said: “Two people left the affected flat and firefighters evacuated the rest of the block as a precaution due to the amount of smoke.

“There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.

“This is a challenging incident due to the fire being in a roof hatch and firefighters are working hard to bring it under control.

“Aerial ladder platforms are being used to tackle the blaze in the roof from height.”