Harry Dunn’s mother calls for Foreign Secretary’s resignation

The mother of Harry Dunn has called for the Foreign Secretary’s resignation over his department’s handling of her son’s death. Charlotte Charles said the way the Government had dealt with her family was “beyond words”, adding: “You wouldn’t treat an animal the way Government treated us.” Documents seen by the PA news agency showed that a senior diplomat at the FCO had sent a text message to their US Embassy counterpart saying they should “feel able” to put suspect Anne Sacoolas on the next flight home.

Charlotte Charles has called for Dominic Raab to resign Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA

Initial disclosure documents, which surfaced earlier this year, showed a briefing note copied to Dominic Raab’s private secretary from three days after the fatal crash – which revealed concern for some “very unpalatable headlines”. A witness statement from the senior investigating officer at Northamptonshire Police said an official at the FCO had requested the force delay telling the family that a waiver for Mrs Sacoolas’s diplomatic immunity had been declined by the US – adding that it would help if they could get their “ducks in a row” beforehand. Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year. Anne Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to her home country.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab attended a reception with the US Ambassador three days before Sacoolas left the UK Credit: Yui Mok/PA

She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December, but an extradition request for Sacoolas submitted by the Home Office was rejected by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in January – a decision later described by the State Department as “final”. Mrs Charles was prompted to call for Mr Raab’s resignation after reports from ITV News showed pictures of the Foreign Secretary at a reception, hosted by the US Ambassador, three days before Sacoolas left the country. Addressing her reasons for calling for Mr Raab’s resignation, Mrs Charles said: “Any parent out there who has lost a child will understand what we are going through as a family. “The lack of sleep. The continual pain in the stomach. That constant realisation that Harry is not here. “The unbearable feeling that he will never walk through the door again and give me one of his hugs. Never call or text again. Not watching him going into what would have been the prime of his life.

